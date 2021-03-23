Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $68.39. 2,945,740 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.