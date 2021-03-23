Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.98. 321,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,507. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $366.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.