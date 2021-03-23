Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $108.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,260. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

