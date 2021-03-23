Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 174,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.31. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

