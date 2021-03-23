Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $783,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $523.32. 285,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. The stock has a market cap of $324.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $198.52 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $546.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.