Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,883,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,704,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $21,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $13.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $717.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.28 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $715.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.