Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. AJO LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 433.3% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 241,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,298. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

