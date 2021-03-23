Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

