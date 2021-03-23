Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 87,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

