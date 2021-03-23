Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,895. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.93 and a 200 day moving average of $414.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 20,568 shares of company stock worth $9,740,614 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

