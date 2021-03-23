Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 183,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.