Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.