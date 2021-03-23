Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,586 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.77. 2,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,213. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $125.22 and a 52 week high of $300.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.50.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

