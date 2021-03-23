Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,309. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $69.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

