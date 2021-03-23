Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $10.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $659.94. 1,161,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,788,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $736.29 and its 200 day moving average is $602.11. The stock has a market cap of $633.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,345.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

