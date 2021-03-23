Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. 66,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,626. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

