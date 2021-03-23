Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 392,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

