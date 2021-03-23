Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.