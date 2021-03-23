Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $392.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

