Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (ASX:KLA) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

