Kismet Acquisition Three Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 30th (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Kismet Acquisition Three’s (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 30th. Kismet Acquisition Three had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

KIIIU stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

There is no company description available for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp.

