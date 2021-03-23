Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 30th (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Kismet Acquisition Two’s (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Kismet Acquisition Two had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Kismet Acquisition Two’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KAIIU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

There is no company description available for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp.

