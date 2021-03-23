Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $53.30 million and $2.73 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,366,699 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

