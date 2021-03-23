Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $17,775.65 and $1,082.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

