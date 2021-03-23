KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.14

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and traded as high as $18.25. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 108,891 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $587.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.