Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce $200.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $163.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $860.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $868.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $917.12 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $947.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock valued at $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Knowles by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 12,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -532.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

