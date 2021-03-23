Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.91. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 48,612 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 572,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 85,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 420,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 2,675,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,678,000 after buying an additional 8,459,044 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

