Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by Sandbar Asset Management LLP

Sandbar Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,569 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Sandbar Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sandbar Asset Management LLP owned 0.40% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,074,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 302,748 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

