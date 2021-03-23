Kryll (KRL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $645,294.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Kryll token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $16.97 million and $645,294.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryll has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kryll alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.77 or 0.00626027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Kryll Profile

KRL is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.