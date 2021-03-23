Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

KRYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 246,047 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 261,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

