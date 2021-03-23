KuCoin Shares (KCS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00620433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024612 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

