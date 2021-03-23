KuCoin Token Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 6% against the dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00008801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $389.28 million and $14.87 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00624914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00067904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023631 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

