Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,000 shares during the period. Kura Oncology makes up 2.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.05% of Kura Oncology worth $130,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 10,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,143. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

