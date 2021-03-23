Kuverit Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $777,848.54 and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 200.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,399,282,348 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

