L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $198.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

