Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,428 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 796,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,471,454. The firm has a market cap of $456.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.09 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.