Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,656 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $160.40. 456,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,434,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $422.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

