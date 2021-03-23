Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,160 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,705. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.