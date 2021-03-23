Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,236,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,412,816. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

