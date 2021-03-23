Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,115. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.