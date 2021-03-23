Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 911,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,983. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.