Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.38. 4,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.36. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

