Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 18,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,683. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

