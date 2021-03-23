Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,665.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $392.80. The company had a trading volume of 987,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.