Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $215.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.