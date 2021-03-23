Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 330.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $133.71. 543,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,078. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.01.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,583,602 shares of company stock worth $635,144,311. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.