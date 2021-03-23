Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 64.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $538,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 21.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Accenture by 35.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $266.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average of $245.42. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.11 and a twelve month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

