Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 859,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.