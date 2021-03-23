Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 95.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. 4,523,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,628,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.36 and a 200-day moving average of $235.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,154 shares of company stock worth $14,312,067. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

