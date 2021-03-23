Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 190,581 shares.The stock last traded at $17.11 and had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $857.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $61.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

